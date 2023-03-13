TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
