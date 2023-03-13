TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.43 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

