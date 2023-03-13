TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.43 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
