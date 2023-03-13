Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.59 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 148.6% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $77.59 million and $2,020.39 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00009819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.31906857 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,242.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

