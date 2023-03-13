Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.66 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $75.66 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded 142.4% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00010410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.28806649 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,843.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.28806649 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,843.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/."

