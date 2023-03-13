Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a 12 month low of C$34.49 and a 12 month high of C$34.77.

Get Talanx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.