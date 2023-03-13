Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance

Taiheiyo Cement stock remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Taiheiyo Cement has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

