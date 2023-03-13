Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 607,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taboola.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

