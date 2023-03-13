Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.
Taboola.com Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 607,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
