T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s 5th Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 3.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 4.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $954,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

