Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.07

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 3792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

