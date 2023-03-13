Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $149.72 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,725,309 coins and its circulating supply is 557,729,275 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.
Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
