Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 177.20.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down SEK 0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting SEK 18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 16.22. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 12.14 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. The business had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

