Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,021.3 days.

SWDBF traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

