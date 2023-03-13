Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,021.3 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
SWDBF traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.
