S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

S&W Seed Stock Down 3.3 %

SANW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 36,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at S&W Seed

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Articles

