SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $270.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

