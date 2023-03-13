Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

SZKMY stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $142.87. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

