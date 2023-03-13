Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
MaxLinear stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
