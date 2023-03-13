sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $44.10 million and $35.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,968,065 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

