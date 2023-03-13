Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Components stock remained flat at $3.56 during trading on Friday. Surge Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

