Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 77,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

