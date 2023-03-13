Superior Drilling Products’ (SDPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SDPI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 105,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,468. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 125,395 shares of company stock worth $117,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

