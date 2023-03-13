Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Sunworks Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

