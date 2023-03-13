Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Sunworks Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
