Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

SBFM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

