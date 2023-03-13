Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,822. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.