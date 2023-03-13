Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. 15,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,872. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

