Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 1,815,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,891.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sumco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUMCF remained flat at 13.81 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 14.19. Sumco has a one year low of 11.93 and a one year high of 16.37.
About Sumco
SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
