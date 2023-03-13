Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SSYS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 587,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,535. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

