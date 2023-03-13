STP 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.73 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. STP has a market cap of $81.49 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00224872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.44 or 1.00014038 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04252874 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,241,425.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

