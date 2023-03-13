StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 192,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

