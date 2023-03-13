StockNews.com Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.