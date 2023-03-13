StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

