StockNews.com Downgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Sell

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $328.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

