StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
