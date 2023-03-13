StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

