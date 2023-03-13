StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

