StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Price Performance
iRobot stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.