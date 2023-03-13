Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 228.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 69,438,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,435 shares of company stock worth $1,141,039. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

