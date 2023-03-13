Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.72

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SRAD remained flat at GBX 130 ($1.56) during midday trading on Monday. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.42. The stock has a market cap of £165.56 million and a PE ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04. Stelrad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.90 ($3.22).
About Stelrad Group
