Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.72

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SRAD remained flat at GBX 130 ($1.56) during midday trading on Monday. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.42. The stock has a market cap of £165.56 million and a PE ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04. Stelrad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.90 ($3.22).

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

