Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.42), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($124,954.22).
Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 45.40 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 694.40 ($8.35). The company had a trading volume of 4,811,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,707. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 465.70 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 722.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.78.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,142.86%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
