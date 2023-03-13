SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.43. SSR Mining shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 301,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in SSR Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

