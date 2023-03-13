Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,921,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,878,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.