Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 9.1%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 201,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 118,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 15.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$55.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.