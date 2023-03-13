Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Insider Buys $38,210.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $37.15 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

