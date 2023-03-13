Sourceless (STR) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $155.24 million and $0.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00036226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00225595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,490.81 or 0.99946618 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00739346 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.