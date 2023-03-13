Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCEYF stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. The company was founded on February 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

