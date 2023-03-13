Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

About Sotera Health

SHC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

