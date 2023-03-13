Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Sonova Stock Performance

SONVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.65. 15,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also

