Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

