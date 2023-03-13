Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DTC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
