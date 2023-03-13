SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 1,872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCAF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.6 %

SNCAF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $22.85. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.