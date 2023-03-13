Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in February

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 31,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,356. Snam has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Snam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Snam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snam Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

