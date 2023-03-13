SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent by 29.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth $454,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

