Smart Share Global (EM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. Smart Share Global has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 2.2 %

EM stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.06. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

