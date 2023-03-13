SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $35.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

